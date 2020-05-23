Funerals Today, May 23
Funerals Today, May 23

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Margaret Geigle, 100, Strasburg, 10 a.m, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Strasburg. (Myers Funeral Home, Linton)

Shawne McGregor, 57, 10:30 a.m. Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home's Facebook page.

Robert Petz, 87, Garrison, 10:30 a.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Garrison.* Public graveside service, approximately 12:45 p.m., Ryder Cemetery, Ryder. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)

