Funerals Today, May 22

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Gloria Kary, 68, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.
Delores Lundstrom, 77, New Salem, 11 a.m., Mandan Union Cemetery. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan)
LaVerne Sauer, 11 a.m., Nativity Church, Fargo. (Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo)
