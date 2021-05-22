Funerals Today, May 22

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Irene Schauer, 93, Wishek, 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, Wishek. Livestream available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Service Facebook page.

Joan Bader, 54, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Church of St. Joseph, Mandan. Livestream available on the church's Youtube channel. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Glen Sailer, 86, Stanton, 10:30 a.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Stanton.

Victoria Putnam, 80, 11 a.m., St. Peter's Catholic Church, Fort Yates. Livestream available on the St. Peter's Catholic Church Facebook page.

Stephany Thorsness, 73, Tappen, 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Tappen. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)