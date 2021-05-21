 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, May 21
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, May 21

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Darlene Duckwitz, 82, Mandan, 11 a.m., Mandan United Methodist Church. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Raymond Schaff, 85, Mandan, 11 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website.  

Ernest Boehm, 75, Mandan, 1 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website. 

Muriel Johnsrud, 86, 2 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church on Franklin Lake, rural Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. (Larson Funeral Home)

