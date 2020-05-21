Funerals Today, May 21
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Cindy Blegen, 69, Garrison, 10:30 a.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Garrison. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)

Mary Pedersen, 92, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck.* Livestream available on the church website. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Harold Pfennig, 90, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Bethel Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home) 

Wade Iron Hawk, 27, Cannonball, 1 p.m. CT Thursday, St. James Episcopal Cemetery. (Oster Funeral Home, Mobridge, S.D.)

