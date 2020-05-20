Funerals Today, May 20
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Sherry Elam, 65, Mandan, livestream at 10:30 a.m., Weigel Funeral Home website.

Wayne Grimestad, 73, Bismarck, livestream at 10 a.m. MT, Stevenson Funeral Home Facebook page or website. 

Valdine Schneider, 82, livestream at 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service's website. 

Gary Waswick, 57, Bismarck, livestream at 11 a.m., go to Gary's obituary on the Thomas Family Funeral Home website.

Cameron Geritz, 80, Fargo, livestream at 1:45 p.m., Boulger Funeral Home's website. 

