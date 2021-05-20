 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, May 20
0 comments
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, May 20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Lavon Holm, 92, Bismarck, formerly of Columbus, 10 a.m.* Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Peggy Maeyaert, 69, Dickinson, 10 a.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Dickinson. Livestream available on the Stevenson Funeral Home website. 

Wayne Cermak, 79, Shelton, Washington, 11 a.m., ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Shirley Zacher, 83, Bismarck, 11:30 a.m., First Baptist Church, 306 E. Divide Ave., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

David Wolfer, 72, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Where are all the Uber and Lyft drivers?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News