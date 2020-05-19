Funerals Today, May 19

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Clara Mertz, 100, Wing, 11 a.m., Wing Cemetery, Wing. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Bryan Senger, 61, Bismarck, House of Prayer Lutheran Church, Bismarck.* (Parkway Funeral Service)
Ken Tanata, 82, 10 a.m., St. James Basilica, Jamestown. Service streamed online by going to Youtube and searching the Eddy Funeral Home page.
