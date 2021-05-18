 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, May 18
Funerals Today, May 18

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Albert Schaff, 83, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website.

Barry Reitan, 58, Casselton, 2 p.m., Martin's Lutheran Church, Casselton. (West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center)

Mary Schulz, 91, formerly of Washburn, 2 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Washburn. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn)

Odin Tollefson, 77, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

