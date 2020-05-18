Funerals Today, May 18

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Dean Rahn, 61, Bismarck, 11 a.m.* Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Home website under Dean's obituary.

Marlys Rub, 84, 12:30 p.m., GracePoint Church, Bismarck.* Recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website.

Elmer Eiseman, 85, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Zion Lutheran Chruch, 413 E Ave D, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

