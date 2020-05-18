Funerals Today, May 18
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, May 18

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Dean Rahn, 61, Bismarck, 11 a.m.* Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Home website under Dean's obituary. 

Marlys Rub, 84, 12:30 p.m., GracePoint Church, Bismarck.* Recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website. 

Elmer Eiseman, 85, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Zion Lutheran Chruch, 413 E Ave D, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

To plant a tree in memory of May s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News