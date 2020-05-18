Funerals Today, May 18

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Dean Rahn, 61, Bismarck, 11 a.m.* Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Home website under Dean's obituary.
Marlys Rub, 84, 12:30 p.m., GracePoint Church, Bismarck.* Recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website.
Elmer Eiseman, 85, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Zion Lutheran Chruch, 413 E Ave D, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.
