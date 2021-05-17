Funerals Today, May 17

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Doris Nelson, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.
Robert Zimmerman, 86, Wishek, 10:30 a.m., Lehr United Methodist Church, Lehr. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek)
Leonard Eaton, 83, Bismarck, formerly of Fessenden, 1 p.m., Nelson Funeral Home, Fessenden.
Barbara Doan, 73, 2 p.m., DaWise Perry Funeral Services, 4614 Memorial Highway, Mandan.
