 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, May 17
0 comments
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, May 17

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Doris Nelson, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page. 

Robert Zimmerman, 86, Wishek, 10:30 a.m., Lehr United Methodist Church, Lehr. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek)

Leonard Eaton, 83, Bismarck, formerly of Fessenden, 1 p.m., Nelson Funeral Home, Fessenden.

Barbara Doan, 73, 2 p.m., DaWise Perry Funeral Services, 4614 Memorial Highway, Mandan.

Watch Now: Related Video

Police: Missing Texas tiger found safe, healthy

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News