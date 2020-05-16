Funerals Today, May 16

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Steven Bachmeier, 62, West Fargo, private family Mass of Christian burial by invitation, 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Minot.* Service will be video recorded and can be accessed by going to YouTube. Public graveside service, 11:35 a.m., Rosehill Memorial Park, Minot, Section 27. (Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot)

Michael Croteau, 34, Bismarck, private Mass of Christian burial, livestreamed 11 a.m., Michael's obituary on the Parkway Funeral Home website.

Ethel Huber, 93, Mandan, 1 p.m. Central time, St. John's Lutheran Church, Carson.* Livestreaming available via ZOOM. Refer to her obituary on DaWise-Perry Funeral Services website for instructions on how to join.

