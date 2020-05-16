Funerals Today, May 16
The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Steven Bachmeier, 62, West Fargo, private family Mass of Christian burial by invitation, 10:30 a.m., Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Minot.* Service will be video recorded and can be accessed by going to YouTube. Public graveside service, 11:35 a.m., Rosehill Memorial Park, Minot, Section 27. (Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot) 

Michael Croteau, 34, Bismarck, private Mass of Christian burial, livestreamed 11 a.m., Michael's obituary on the Parkway Funeral Home website.

Ethel Huber, 93, Mandan, 1 p.m. Central time, St. John's Lutheran Church, Carson.* Livestreaming available via ZOOM. Refer to her obituary on DaWise-Perry Funeral Services website for instructions on how to join. 

