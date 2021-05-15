Funerals Today, May 15

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Raymond Grosz, 81, Harvey, formerly of Anamoose, 11 a.m., St. Martin's Lutheran Church, Anamoose. (Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey)

Ruth Keller, 93, 11 a.m., Peace Church, New Salem. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Durant Schiermeister, 65, Hazelton, 11 a.m., Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1615 N 18th St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's website. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Ethel Spooner, 93, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, rural Noonan. (Stakston-Martin Funeral Home, Crosby)

Henry Wetzel, 93, New Salem, 11 a.m. CST, Bethel Assembly of God Church, Glen Ullin. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Joel Sherer, 73, 2 p.m., Midvale Community Lutheran, Madison, Wisconsin. Livestream available on the church's Facebook page.