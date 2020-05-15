Funerals Today, May 15
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, May 15

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Ronald Dressler, 76, Bismarck, private family service will be livestreamed 10 a.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church's website. (Parkway Funeral Service) 

Floyd Mount, 81, New Salem, 10 a.m., DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.* Livestream available on funeral home's website. 

Viola Robillard, 84, 10 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. 

To plant a tree in memory of May s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News