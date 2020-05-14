Funerals Today, May 14
Funerals Today, May 14

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Patrick Folk, 89, Jamestown, 11 a.m., Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.

Mackenzie Hagen, 24, private service will be streamed 10 a.m., Boulger Funeral Home of Fargo's website.

Marge Hibl, 92, Dickinson, 9 a.m., Queen of Peace Catholic Church. (Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson)

Ardith Kleingartner, 94, Jamestown, 2 p.m., Haut Funeral Home, Jamestown.

