Funerals Today, May 14

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Kenneth Konschak, 73, Goodrich, 10 a.m., Peace Lutheran Church, Goodrich. (Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey)

Diane Berger, 76, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website.

Frances Emter Freitag, 102, Glen Ullin, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Gordon Eider, 91, Grand Forks, 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, Arvilla Presbyterian Church. (Amundson Funeral Home)

Raymond Leonhard, 95, 11 a.m., North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Shaun Schatz, 39, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck.

Kenneth Van Beek, Longview, Texas, formerly of Bismarck, 11 a.m., Truth Fellowship Live, 2702 E. Rosser Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Parkway Funeral Service)