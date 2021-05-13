 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals Today, May 13
0 comments
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, May 13

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Blaise Koch, 91, Bismarck, 12:30 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website. 

Delores Bader, 89, Grand Forks, 1 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, Grand Forks. (Amundson Funeral Home)

Betty Bauer, 90, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Heavy lift helicopter lowers antenna section

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News