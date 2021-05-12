 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, May 12
Funerals Today, May 12

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Don Preskey, 81, 10 a.m., McCabe United Methodist Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Darold Kemmet, 73, 10:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. 

Kelly Suko, 55, Casper, Wyoming, formerly of Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Gackle. (Williams Funeral Home, Jamestown)

Paul Dinkins, 88, Bismarck, formerly of Dunn Center, 11 a.m., St. John Lutheran Church, Killdeer. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Arthur Fitterer, 89, Glen Ullin, 11 a.m. CT, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Kelly Rasch, 60, Garrison, 2 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Garrison. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)

