Funerals Today, May 11

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

William Bitz, 72, Napoleon, 10:30 a.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. Livestream available on the church Facebook page or Youtube channel. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home)

Robert Schonberger, 86, formerly of Winnipeg, Manitoba and Ray, 2:30 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page.