Funerals Today, May 1

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Leona Dirk, 86, Fargo, 2 p.m., Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Fargo* and streamed on the funeral home's website. (Boulger Funeral Home & Celebration of Life Center, Fargo)
Loretta Quanbeck, 84, Mandan, 11 a.m., livestream available at Eastgate Funeral Service's website.
