Funerals Today, May 1

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Katherine Buechler, Minot, 10:30 a.m., St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church, Minot. Livestream available on the Thompson-Larson Funeral Home website.

Kenny Getz, Jamestown, 10:30 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Jamestown. (Haut Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center)

Clarice Cramer, 80, 11 a.m., Kindred Lutheran Church, Kindred, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Livestream available on the Boulger Funeral Home website.

Laverne Gress, 79, Bismarck, formerly of Center, 11 a.m., St. Martin's Catholic Church, Center. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Scott Kraft, 48, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Pamela Super, 66, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.