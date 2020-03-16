Funerals Today, March 16
Douglas Knudson, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Mary Ann Leingang, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Carol Zinke, 80, Mercer, 10:30 a.m., Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Mercer. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn and Turtle Lake)

Richard Heard, 73, Bismarck, 1 p.m., DaWise Perry Funeral Services, Mandan. 

