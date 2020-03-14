Funerals Today, March 14

Judy Erickson, 73, 10 a.m. CDT, Beulah Congregational Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen)
Robert Anderson, Wilton, 10:30 a.m., Sunne Lutheran Church, rural Wilton. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)
Edith Hojian, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
James Lund, 45, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Legacy United Methodist Church, 4600 Durango Drive, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Robert Neuharth, 11 a.m., McClusky Baptist Church, McClusky. (Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky)
Cathryn Boger, 83, Minot, 2 p.m., St. Olaf's Lutheran Church, rural Turtle Lake. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)
Dolores Ralph, 2 p.m., Newcomer - East Metro Chapel in Aurora, Colo.
Martha Wisdom, 93, 2 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.