Funerals Today, March 9

Lois Goetz, 58, Richardton, 9:30 a.m., Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson.
Marvin Hochhalter, 10 a.m., Century Baptist Church, 205 Colt Avenue, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Wilmar Sailer, 93, Stanton, 10 a.m. CDT, Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Stanton. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen)
You have free articles remaining.
Loel Nelson, 82, Bismarck, 11 a.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Riverdale. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)
Dawne Voigt, 84, Mandan, 11 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)
Cynthia Shively, 52, Underwood, 1 p.m., Augustana Lutheran Church, 503 3rd Street, Underwood. (Bismarck Funeral Home)
Tex Barnes, 82, Washburn, 2 to 4 p.m., Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, Washburn. (Goetz Funeral Home)