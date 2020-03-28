Funerals Today, March 28

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
You have free articles remaining.
*denotes a private service
Cornell Lofton, 65, Rosemount, Minnesota, 11 a.m., White Funeral Home-14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley, Minnesota.
MaryAnn Wolf, 88, Zeeland, St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Zeeland. (Myers Funeral Home, Linton)* Live stream of service, 1:30 p.m., Myers Funeral Home Facebook page.
To plant a tree in memory of March s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.