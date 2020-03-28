Funerals Today, March 28
Funerals Today, March 28

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

 *denotes a private service

Cornell Lofton, 65, Rosemount, Minnesota, 11 a.m., White Funeral Home-14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley, Minnesota. 

MaryAnn Wolf, 88, Zeeland, St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Zeeland. (Myers Funeral Home, Linton)* Live stream of service, 1:30 p.m., Myers Funeral Home Facebook page.

