Funerals Today, March 24

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Alice Unkenholz, 94, Breckenridge, Minn., 11 a.m., Valley Christian Church, Breckenridge, Minn. (Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge)*
