Funerals Today, March 12

Barb Cook, 65, Williston, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Williston. (Everson–Coughlin Funeral Home, Williston)
Estella Mehlhoff, 80, Washburn, 10 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Garrison. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)
Joyce Rettinger, 93 , Glen Ullin, 10 a.m. CST, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin.
William Wald, 87, Zeeland, 10:30 a.m., St. Andrew Catholic Church, Zeeland. (Carlsen Funeral Home, Ashley)
Connie Covington, 75, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
William Krick, 83, 11 a.m., Little Flower Catholic Church, Rugby. (Anderson Funeral Home, Rugby)
Edward Ressler, 95, Mandan, 11 a.m., Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan.
