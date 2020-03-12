Funerals Today, March 12
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, March 12

{{featured_button_text}}

Barb Cook, 65, Williston, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Williston. (Everson–Coughlin Funeral Home, Williston)

Estella Mehlhoff, 80, Washburn, 10 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Garrison. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)

Joyce Rettinger, 93 , Glen Ullin, 10 a.m. CST, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin.

William Wald, 87, Zeeland, 10:30 a.m., St. Andrew Catholic Church, Zeeland. (Carlsen Funeral Home, Ashley)

Connie Covington, 75, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

William Krick, 83, 11 a.m., Little Flower Catholic Church, Rugby. (Anderson Funeral Home, Rugby) 

Edward Ressler, 95, Mandan, 11 a.m., Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan. 

To plant a tree in memory of March s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News