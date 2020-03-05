Funerals Today, March 5

Christine Flood, 96, Bismarck, 11 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
David Meberg, 71, Hebron, 11 a.m., St. John's Church, Hebron. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Paul Becker, 81, 12:30 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond Street, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)
Charlotte Anderson, 84, Bismarck, 2:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services)
