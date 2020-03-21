Funerals Today, March 21

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
Marilyn Berger, 83, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond Street, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Patrick Carpentier, 74, Washburn, 10:30 a.m., St. Edwin's Catholic Church, Washburn. (Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn)*
Clara Markel, 94, 11:30 a.m., Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)*
Janet Christmann, 71, Napoleon, 1 p.m., St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church, Napoleon. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
*denotes a private service
