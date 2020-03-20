Funerals Today, March 20

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
Yolanda McKinney, 36, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)
Terry Vandal, 68, Garrison, 10:30 a.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Garrison. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)
Beatrice Heer, 11 a.m., Myers Funeral Home, Linton.
Francis Nolz, 89, Linton, 11 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek)
Adeline Wilkens, 91, Center, 11 a.m. CDT, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Hannover. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen)
Robert Ussery, 69, 3 p.m., ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Eastgate Funeral Service)