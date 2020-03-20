Funerals Today, March 20
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, March 20

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Tribune was not made aware of service cancellations as of press time. Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

Yolanda McKinney, 36, 10 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service) 

Terry Vandal, 68, Garrison, 10:30 a.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Garrison. (Thompson Funeral Home, Garrison)

Beatrice Heer, 11 a.m., Myers Funeral Home, Linton.

Francis Nolz, 89, Linton, 11 a.m., St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Linton. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek)

Adeline Wilkens, 91, Center, 11 a.m. CDT, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Hannover. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen)

Robert Ussery, 69, 3 p.m., ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. (Eastgate Funeral Service) 

To plant a tree in memory of March s Today as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News