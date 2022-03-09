 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, March 9

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Larry Crabbe, 81, Bismarck, formerly of Minot, 10 a.m., Good Shepard Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's website. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Evelyn Zook, 94, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Church of Ascension, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Emil Weippert, 95, Fargo, 11 a.m. Trinity Lutheran Church, Steele. (West Funeral Home)

Robert Fairaizl, 78, Mandan, 2 p.m., Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan.

