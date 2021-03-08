Funerals Today, March 8

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Rueben Wolf, 88, Kulm, 10 a.m., Kulm Baptist Church. Livestream of Rueben's funeral service will be available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Service Facebook page.

Elizabeth Leingang, 103, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website.