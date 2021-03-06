Funerals Today, March 6

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Todd Schlafman, 55, Wilton, 10 a.m., Goetz Funeral Home, Washburn.

David Heupel, 21, 10:30 a.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Edwin Deyle, 89, Wishek, 10:30 a.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, Wishek. Livestream available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Service Facebook page.

Konnie Wightman, 75, 10:30 a.m., Church of St. Joseph, 108 3rd St NE, Mandan. Livestream available on the church's YouTube channel. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Diana Stockert, 66, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Alvina Broste, 87, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Sunne Lutheran Church, Wilton. Livestream available on the church Facebook page. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Joanne McCarthy, 69, Goodrich, 2 p.m., McClusky Town Hall.

Michael Olson, 62, 4 p.m. Sunday, Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.