Funerals Today, March 5

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Jared Alan Horning, 42, 10 a.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1500 Country West Road, Bismarck.

Rudolph Hepper Jr., 10 a.m., Spirit of Life, 801 First St. SE, Mandan. Livestream will be available on the church's Facebook page. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Orpha Steinwand, Bismarck and formerly of Ellendale, 11 a.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 121 Second St. S, Ellendale. Livestream available on Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Starlight Black Elk-Eagle, infant, 11 a.m., Youth Activity Center, Cannon Ball. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Service)

Janice Geerts, 60, Bismarck (Regent), 11 a.m. MST, Enchanted Castle, 607 Main St, Regent. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Richard “Dick” Wilkie, 77, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Services, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Dennis Mitchell, 74, Bismarck, 2 p.m., Bowman Lutheran Church. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home)

Denis Olson, 81, Fargo, 2:30 p.m., West Funeral Home, West Fargo.

Leonhard Kemmet, 83, Bismarck, 4 p.m., Faith Center Church of God Prophecy, 2303 E Divide Ave., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)