Funerals Today, March 5
FUNERALS TODAY

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

MoDean Dick, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. 

Wayne Crumley, 68, Lisbon, formerly of Mandan, 11 a.m., Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan. 

Elaine Tong, 86, 11 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website. 

Annette Brandt, 64, 12:30 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website. 

LeRoy Buckmeier, 72, Sheyenne, 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford.

