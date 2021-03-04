Funerals Today, March 4

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Daniel Kiefer, 84, 9 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Home website.

Shirley Baumgartner, 85, Hague, 10:30 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Hague. Livestream available on the Myers Funeral Home website.

Norma Boyd, 95, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.

Roland Meidinger, 96, Wishek, 10:30 a.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, Wishek. Livestream available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Service Facebook page.

Harold Loritz, 88, Bismarck, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 4 at Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's Facebook page. (Eastgate Funeral Service)