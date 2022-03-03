Funerals Today, March 4

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Leona Gustin, 90, Bismarck, 9:30 a.m., Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck. Livestream available on the church website. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Vickie Gunsch, 10 a.m., Inspire Family Fellowship, Bismarck. (Eddy Funeral Home)

Daryl Steckler, 57, Glen Ullin, 10 a.m. CT., Sacred Heart Catholic Church. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Ray Albrecht, 89, 10:30 a.m., Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available at Eastgate Funeral Home website.

Delma Wilkens, 86, 10:30 a.m., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Hannover. (DaWise-Perry Funeral Services)

Mary L. Weekes, 89, Flasher, 11 a.m., United Lutheran Church of Almont. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Linda Weixel, 71, Mandan, 2 p.m., Spirit of Life Catholic Church in Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)