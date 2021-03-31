 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, March 31
Funerals Today, March 31

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Cleone Gilhooly, 80, 10 a.m., Church of the Ascension, 1825 S. 3rd St., Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Eleanor Aman, 81, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home) 

Vivian Barth, 95, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home) 

Dean Frank, 10:30 a.m., St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 421 Court St, Flasher. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Michael Mattheis, 44, Bismarck, formerly of Hazen and Fargo, 1 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home Facebook page. 

