Funerals Today, March 31

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Jamie Fleck, 43, 10 a.m., Evangel, 3225 N 14th St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Evangel website. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Lilavon Herman, 86, Beulah, 10 a.m. CDT, PrairieView Church of God, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Blair Mitzel, 67, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave., Bismarck. Livestream available on the church's Facebook page. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Gertude Mettler, 93, Bismarck, formerly of Minot, 11 a.m., Grace Lutheran Brethren Church, Bismarck. (Thomas Family Funeral Home)