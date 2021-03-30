Funerals Today, March 30

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Joseph Rohrich Jr., 72, Dawson.* (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Patricia Dockter, 76, Mandan, 10 a.m., First Lutheran Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Hailey Fitterer, 23, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Mandan. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Winfrid Keller, 92, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. Livestream available on the Weigel Funeral Home website.

Leota Neigum, 85, 10:30 a.m., Church of the Ascension, 1825 S. Third St. Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Monica Comeau, 82, 1 p.m., Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Jack Southam, 86, Fargo, formerly Mohall, 1 p.m., Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo.