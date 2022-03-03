 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, March 3

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Leo Wetsch, 92, 10 a.m., Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Bismarck. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Julius Beehler, 87, 11 a.m., Christ the King Catholic Church, Mandan. (Weigel Funeral Home)

Marie Enders, 90, formerly of Bismarck, 11 a.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W 125th St., Savage, Minnesota. (White Funeral Homes) Livestream: https:/youtu.beZpxqGVV2PE 

Sandra Berg, 76, Columbus, 11:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home. Livestream available the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Dennis Vernon, 75, 12 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 800, N Seventh St., Bismarck. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Vickie Gunsch, 7 p.m., Inspire Family Fellowship, Bismarck. (Eddy Funeral Home)

