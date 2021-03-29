 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, March 29
FUNERALS TODAY

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Elizabeth Belverstone, 72, Bismarck, 10 a.m., Church of Ascension, Bismarck. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Shane Hellman, 42, Glen Ullin, 10 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. (Stevenson Funeral Home, Glen Ullin)

Christine Weigel, 82, Napoleon, 10:30 a.m., St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 401 Broadway, Napoleon. Livestream available on the church Facebook page or Youtube channel.

Bernice Engelhorn, Mesa, Arizona, 1 p.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Ronald Sauer, 81, West Fargo, 2 p.m., Boulger Funeral Home, Fargo. Livestream available on the funeral home's website.

