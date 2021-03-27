Funerals Today, March 27

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Richard Gullickson, 84, Center, 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, Center. (DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory)

Eva Kokkeler, 96, Bismarck, formerly of Garrison, 10:30 a.m., St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Garrison. (Thompson Funeral Home)

Kenneth Steckler, 79, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. (Parkway Funeral Service)

Robin Willoughby, 58 of Bismarck, formerly of Carson, 10:30 a.m. MT, St. John's Lutheran Church, Carson. (Evanson-Jensen Funeral Home)

Kermit Bye, 84, 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at Hope Lutheran Church, 2900 Broadway N, Fargo. Livestream available on the Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home website.

Selma Henke, 97, 1 p.m., St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Hannover. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan)

Carleen Buchholz, 63, 1:30 p.m., Ascension Catholic Church, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.