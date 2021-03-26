 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, March 26
Funerals Today, March 26

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Irene Loeffelbein, 91, 10 a.m. CDT Friday, March 26 at Golgotha Lutheran Church, Golden Valley. (Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen)

Rose Mary Gartner Roll Ell, 88, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. (Stevenson Funeral Home, Glen Ullin)

Darrel Kiefer, 52, Mandan, 11 a.m., DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.

Robert Schmidt, 79, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary, Bismarck. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

Barry Schuchard, 61, 11 a.m., Hope Lutheran Church South Campus, 3636 25th St S, Fargo. (Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home)

Delvin Trehus Jr., 48, Mandan, 1 p.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.

