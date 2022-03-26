Funerals Today, March 26

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

David Opp, 70, Hebron, 10 a.m. CT, First Baptist Church, Hebron. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Tilly Thompson, 75, Underwood, 10 a.m., St. Bonaventure's Catholic Church, Underwood. (Goetz Funeral Home)

Lanny Vail, 84, 10 a.m., Bowman Assembly of God Church. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services)

Esther Leno, 90, Menoken, 11 a.m., English Lutheran Church, Tuttle. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Henry Nickel, 66, Bismarck, 11 a.m., Korsmo Funeral Chapel, Moorhead, Minnesota. Livestream available on the Korsmo Funeral and Cremation Service website.

Esther Opp, 95, Napoleon, 11 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Napoleon. (Dahlstrom Funeral Home)

Valda Malard, 96, Hazelton, 1 p.m., Saint Paul Catholic Church, Hazelton. Livestream available on the Parkway Funeral Service website.

Carolyn Marsh, 79, formerly of Bismarck and Linton, 1 p.m., Capital Christian Church, 3838 Jericho Road, Bismarck. (Askew Funeral Home)