Funerals Today, March 25

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.

*denotes a private service

Alvin Bumann, 92, formerly of New Salem, 10 a.m., Peace Church, New Salem. Livestream available on the Buehler-Larson Funeral Home website.

Zachary Lewton, 18, Hazen, 10 a.m. CDT, Peace Lutheran Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Marilyn Brandner, 79, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Shepherd of the Valley, 801 E Denver Ave, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Thomas Fox, 74, 2 p.m. at the Goleta Cemetery, Santa Barbara, California.