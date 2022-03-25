 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, March 25

  • 0

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Alvin Bumann, 92, formerly of New Salem, 10 a.m., Peace Church, New Salem. Livestream available on the Buehler-Larson Funeral Home website.

Zachary Lewton, 18, Hazen, 10 a.m. CDT, Peace Lutheran Church, Beulah. (Barbot Funeral Home)

Marilyn Brandner, 79, Bismarck, 10:30 a.m., Shepherd of the Valley, 801 E Denver Ave, Bismarck. (Eastgate Funeral Service)

Thomas Fox, 74, 2 p.m. at the Goleta Cemetery, Santa Barbara, California.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

UFC star Conor McGregor charged by police in Ireland for alleged dangerous driving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News