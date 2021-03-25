Funerals Today, March 25

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Helen Andrus, 106, Dickinson, 10 a.m., St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Dickinson. (Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson)
Allen Wanner, 90, Mandan, 10:30 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, Bismarck. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan)
Andy Anderson, 43, Bowman, 1 p.m., St. Charles Catholic Church, Bowman. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Service)
Ruth Hill, 100, Grand Forks, 2 p.m., St. Michael's Catholic Church, 520 5th Ave. North, Grand Forks. Livestream available on the church website. (Amundson Funeral Home, Grand Forks)