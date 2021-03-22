 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, March 22
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, March 22

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Norman Gall, 86, Wishek, 11 a.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, Wishek. (Dahlstrom Funeral Service)

Garth Heupel, 63, New Salem, 11:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.

Ronald Larsen, 86, Bismarck, 1:30 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website. 

