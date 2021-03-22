Funerals Today, March 22

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only.
*denotes a private service
Norman Gall, 86, Wishek, 11 a.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, Wishek. (Dahlstrom Funeral Service)
Garth Heupel, 63, New Salem, 11:30 a.m., Bismarck Funeral Home.
Ronald Larsen, 86, Bismarck, 1:30 p.m., Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E. Divide Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the funeral home website.
