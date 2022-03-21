 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FUNERALS TODAY

Funerals Today, March 21

Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Delores Sampson, 96, 10 a.m., Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Janet Kraft, 86, 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rolette. (Anderson Funeral Home)

BreAnna Jo Zempel, 24, 11 a.m., Charity Lutheran Church, 120 Aspen Ave, Bismarck. Livestream available on the Eastgate Funeral Service website.

Derek Luptak, 33, Bismarck, 4 p.m., Elks Lodge, 934 Lewis Ave, Billings, Montana. (Bismarck Funeral Home)

