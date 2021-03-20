 Skip to main content
Funerals Today, March 20
Due to the recommendations regarding coronavirus, funerals may be limited to family only. 

*denotes a private service

Wellde Heinle, 80, Dickinson, 10 a.m., Living Word Fellowship, Dickinson. Livestream available on the church website. (Stevenson Funeral Home)

Kenneth Rye, 89, Fargo, 10:30 a.m., Hope Lutheran Church South Campus. (Boulger Funeral Home)

Mary Meeker, 79, Mandan, 11 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, Mandan. (Buehler-Larson Funeral Home)

Arden Stafford, 88, Scranton, 3 p.m. Sunday, Pierce Congregational Church. (Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home)

